Theater News

Frankie Grande Returns to The Rocky Horror Show at Bucks County Playhouse

Most of the 2023 cast will return to the production that will run October 11-November 3.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| New Hope |

August 27, 2024

Frankie Grande and cast (© Mark Garvin)
Frankie Grande and cast
(© Mark Garvin)

Actor, producer, and reality star Frankie Grande (Titanique, Big Brother, Rock of Ages) will again play Dr. Frank-n-Furter in Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show at Bucks County Playhouse. He played the role in last year’s production of the show that has become an annual event at the venue. This year, The Rocky Horror Show will run October 11-November 3.

The production features choreography by Shannon Lewis and direction by Playhouse artistic associate Hunter Foster. With book, music, and lyrics by Richard O’Brien, The Rocky Horror Show inspired the 1975 cult classic film. The musical follows innocent couple Brad and Janet as they seek shelter at a mysterious old castle on a dark and stormy night and encounter transvestite scientist Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter, who is in the midst of a maniacal experiment to create his “perfect” man Rocky.

Most of the 2023 cast will also return. The production features Mike Bindeman as Rocky, Stephanie Prestage as Janet, Tim Shea (School of Rock national tour) as Riff Raff, Alyssa Wray (American Idol) as Magenta, Larkin Reilly as Columbia, Benjamin Howes ([title of show]) as Narrator/Dr. Scott, Stanley Martin (Aladdin) as Eddie, and Julia Joy and Natalie Welch as phantoms. The casting of Brad will be announced soon.

The creative team includes scenic designer Jeffrey Perri, costume designer Nicole V. Moody, hair and wig designer J. Jared Janas, lighting designer Travis McHale, sound designer Bart Fasbender, and musical director Evan Zavada.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

oh mary

Broadway Cribs: The Actors of Oh, Mary! Show Us Their Dressing Rooms

Check out the on-brand yellow seating arrangements!