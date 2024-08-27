Frankie Grande Returns to The Rocky Horror Show at Bucks County Playhouse

Most of the 2023 cast will return to the production that will run October 11-November 3.

Actor, producer, and reality star Frankie Grande (Titanique, Big Brother, Rock of Ages) will again play Dr. Frank-n-Furter in Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show at Bucks County Playhouse. He played the role in last year’s production of the show that has become an annual event at the venue. This year, The Rocky Horror Show will run October 11-November 3.

The production features choreography by Shannon Lewis and direction by Playhouse artistic associate Hunter Foster. With book, music, and lyrics by Richard O’Brien, The Rocky Horror Show inspired the 1975 cult classic film. The musical follows innocent couple Brad and Janet as they seek shelter at a mysterious old castle on a dark and stormy night and encounter transvestite scientist Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter, who is in the midst of a maniacal experiment to create his “perfect” man Rocky.

Most of the 2023 cast will also return. The production features Mike Bindeman as Rocky, Stephanie Prestage as Janet, Tim Shea (School of Rock national tour) as Riff Raff, Alyssa Wray (American Idol) as Magenta, Larkin Reilly as Columbia, Benjamin Howes ([title of show]) as Narrator/Dr. Scott, Stanley Martin (Aladdin) as Eddie, and Julia Joy and Natalie Welch as phantoms. The casting of Brad will be announced soon.

The creative team includes scenic designer Jeffrey Perri, costume designer Nicole V. Moody, hair and wig designer J. Jared Janas, lighting designer Travis McHale, sound designer Bart Fasbender, and musical director Evan Zavada.