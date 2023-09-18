Frankie Grande to Star in The Rocky Horror Show at Bucks County Playhouse

Actor, producer, and reality star Frankie Grande will play Frank-N-Furter in an all new production of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, Pennsylvania from October 13-28.

Grande is known for being a finalist on the reality show Big Brother. His theater credits include Titanique: The Musical and Rock of Ages.

The Rocky Horror Show, with book, music, and lyrics by Richard O’Brien, is a staple at Bucks County Playhouse. This new production directed by Playhouse Artistic Associate Hunter Foster has been reinterpreted to appeal to a younger audience with new sets by Jeffrey Perri, lighting by Travis McHale, costumes by Nicole V. Moody, and choreography by Shannon Lewis. The team also includes J. Jared Janas (hair and wig design), Bart Fasbender (sound design), and Luke Molloy (musical director).

The cast also features Jason Forbach (Into the Woods) as Brad, Kristen Martin (Wicked) as Janet, Tim Shea (School of Rock) as Riff Raff, Alyssa Wray as Magenta, Larkin Reilly as Columbia, Benjamin Howes as Narrator/Dr. Scott, Stanley Martin as Eddie, and Julia Joy and Natalie Welch as phantoms. Additional casting will be announced.