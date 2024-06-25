Frank Wood and Kelley Curran to Star in New Play The Meeting: The Interpreter

Performances start on July 29 at the Theater at St. Clements.

Casting has been announced for The Meeting: The Interpreter, a new play written by Catherine Gropper and directed by Brian Mertes. Performances start on July 29, with an official opening on August 4, at the Theater at St. Clements.

Tony Award winner Frank Wood (Side Man, Clybourne Park) and Kelley Curran (HBO’s The Gilded Age) will star in the play set against the backdrop of the infamous Trump Tower meeting of 2016.

The play tells the story of an international interpreter thrown up against government systems of congressional and senate interrogations, catapulting him into circumstances beyond his control. The play is based on a chance meeting between the playwright and an actual government interpreter.

The design team includes lighting designer, producer, and organizer Barbara Samuels, composer and sound designer Daniel Baker, choreographer Orlando Pabotoy, puppeteer and animator Julian Crouch, video artist and theatre designer Yana Biryukova, set designer Jim Findlay, costume designer Olivera Gajic, and videographer Tatiana Stolporskaya.