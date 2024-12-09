Forrest Malloy's Nina Will Premiere at Theaterlab

Nina, a new play by two-time O’Neill semi-finalist Forrest Malloy, will premiere in a limited engagement at Theaterlab January 23-February 9, with an official opening set for January 26.

Directed by Katie Birenboim, Nina invites audiences into the women’s dressing room at a prestigious New York City conservatory as five young actresses in their final year of study face a shocking revelation that forces them to confront the foundations of their bonds.

The cast of Nina includes Francesca Carpanini (All My Sons, The Little Foxes), Jasminn Johnson (Ain’t No Mo), Lortel recipient Aigner Mizzelle (pray), Katherine Reis (Gossip Girl), and Nina Grollman (To Kill a Mockingbird).

The creative team includes scenic designer Wilson Chin, costume designer Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting designer Wheeler Moon, sound designer Brandon Bulls, and props consultant Denise J Grillo.