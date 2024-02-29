Producers Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, in association with John Freedson and Harriet Yellin, have announced that Gerard Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway will make its Broadway debut this summer with Forbidden Broadway on Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song directed by Alessandrini. The show will run from July 29-November 1, with an official opening night on August 15, at the Hayes Theater.

The five-person cast and the rest of the creative team will be announced at a later date. In addition to the cast, including the onstage pianist, weekly guest stars will appear throughout the engagement.

Forbidden Broadway on Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song will be created around the current and recent Broadway seasons and will include spoofs of the new and upcoming Broadway musicals and plays like The Great Gatsby, The Notebook, Water for Elephants, Hell’s Kitchen, and Back to the Future, as well as current and recent Sondheim revivals like Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, Company, and Merrily We Roll Along.

Debuting in 1982 in New York’s 130-seat Palsson’s Supper Club, Forbidden Broadway has gone on to play in over 200 cities around the world. The show has spawned multiple iterations with Alessandrini continually updating the material to reflect Broadway’s current slate.

Tickets sales will begin at a later date.