Floyd Collins, Starring Jeremy Jordan, to Release Original Broadway Cast Recording

It will be available on July 11.

Floyd Collins star Jeremy Jordan announced to the audience at Lincoln Center Theater’s Vivian Beaumont Theater following the April 16 evening performance that the musical will release an original Broadway cast recording.

The album will be available physically and digitally on Friday, July 11, and is available for preorder here.

Released by Center Stage Records, the album is produced by Adam Guettel and Ted Sperling, recorded and mixed by Lawrence Manchester, and executive produced by Adam Siegel and Van Dean.

Floyd Collins is currently in previews, and will officially open on Monday, April 21.

Based on the true story of a cave explorer in Kentucky, 1925, Floyd Collins features a book by Tina Landau, music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, additional lyrics by Tina Landau, and direction by Tina Landau. While chasing a dream of fame and fortune by turning Sand Cave into a tourist attraction, Floyd Collins himself becomes the attraction when he gets trapped 200 feet underground.

In addition to Jordan as Floyd Collins, the company includes Jason Gotay as Homer Collins, Sean Allan Krill as H.T. Carmichael, Marc Kudisch as Lee Collins, Lizzy McAlpine as Nellie Collins, Wade McCollum as Bee Doyle, Jessica Molaskey as Miss Jane, Taylor Trensch as Skeets Miller, Cole Vaughan as Jewell Estes, and Clyde Voce as Ed Bishop, as well as Kevin Bernard, Dwayne Cooper, Jeremy Davis, Charlie Franklin, Kristen Hahn, Happy McPartlin, Kevyn Morrow, Zak Resnick, Justin Showell, and Colin Trudell.

The production features sets by dots, costumes by Anita Yavich, lighting by Scott Zielinski, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, and projections by Ruey Horng Sun, with dance sequences by Jon Rua and orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin.