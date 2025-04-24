First Listen: "You Gotta Get a Gimmick" from Audra McDonald Revival of Gypsy

The cast recording of the new Broadway revival of Gypsy, starring Audra McDonald, will be released tomorrow. You can pre-add the album for all major streaming platforms here. The CD and vinyl editions, which will both be released on Friday, July 25, are now available for pre-order.

But to tide you over, here’s an exclusive first listen of “You Gotta Get a Gimmick,” featuring Mylinda Hull, Lesli Margherita, and Lili Thomas offering young Louise (Joy Woods) a bit of encouragement as only strippers know how: