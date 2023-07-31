First Listen: To Wong Foo Musical’s “Feel the Light”

Have a first listen to the opening number of the upcoming world premiere of To Wong Foo the Musical!

Entitled “Feel the Light” and composed by Lewis Finn, the track is a dance remix version produced by Electropoint. Biti Strauchn provides the vocals. Finn has provided the entire score for the new musical.

The show is based on the 1995 film, To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, written by Douglas Carter Beane (who has also penned the stage adaptation). It tells the story of three drag queens – Vida, Noxeema and Chi-Chi – who embark on a trip across America to attend the Drag Queen of the Year finals in Hollywood. When their car breaks down in Middle America, their lives, as well as those in the town, are turned upside down.

Produced by Hope Mill Theatre, To Wong Foo the Musical will be staged at the Manchester venue from October 21-December 17, 2023.