First Listen: Gaten Matarazzo, Annaleigh Ashford, Josh Groban’s “God, That’s Good!” From Sweeney Todd Cast Album

Warner Music Group’s Arts Music and Reprise Records will release the Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street cast recording on Friday, September 8. Today, we’ve got a preview track of cast members Gaten Matarazzo (Tobias), Annaleigh Ashford (Mrs. Lovett), Josh Groban (Sweeney), and the company performing “God, That’s Good!” Listen below:

Sweeney Todd features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond. The album also features Jordan Fisher as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo as Tobias, Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao as Johanna, Jamie Jackson as Judge Turpin, John Rapson as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher as Pirelli, Galyana Castillo, Jonathan Christopher, Dwayne Cooper, Kyrie Courter, Taeler Cyrus, Timothy Hughes, Paul-Jordan Jansen, Alicia Kaori, Michael Kuhn, Raymond J. Lee, Megan Ort, Patricia Phillips, Mia Pinero, Samantha Pollino, Lexi Rabadi, Nathan Salstone, Kristie Dale Sanders, Stephen Tewksbury, Daniel Torres, Felix Torrez-Ponce, Jeanna de Waal, DeLaney Westfall, and Hennessy Winkler.

The original Broadway production of Sweeney Todd was the winner of eight 1980 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, and Best Direction for Hal Prince. The musical tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he’s sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest – and most unsettling – pies in London. This current revival at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre is directed by Thomas Kail.

The cast recording features Jonathan Tunick’s 26-player orchestration from the original production. Tony winner Alex Lacamoire serves as the production’s music supervisor. Order the album here.