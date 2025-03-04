TheaterMania Logo white orange
First Listen: Caroline Bowman Sings "They Just Keep Moving the Line" From Smash

Check out this new music video before the Broadway show opens.

David Gordon

David Gordon

Broadway

March 4, 2025

Smash has released a first look and listen to “They Just Keep Moving the Line,” sung by co-star Caroline Bowman. Check it out below:

As per press notes, “Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs like ‘Let Me Be Your Star,’ which were featured on the NBC television series that inspired it.”

Smash also stars Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, Krysta Rodriguez, Bella Coppola, Jacqueline Arnold, John Behlmann, Kristine Nielsen, and Casey Garvin.

The production is directed by Susan Stroman and features a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show (many of which will be heard in the musical), a book by Rick Elice and Bob Martin, and choreography by Joshua Bergasse.

