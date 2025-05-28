Father Anonymous Announces Off-Broadway Cast

The cast has been announced for Father Anonymous, running at AMT Theater June 13-July 2.

Dramatizing the story of Dr. Joseph Warren, America’s forgotten founder, and his more famous compatriots, Samuel Adams, John Hancock, and Paul Revere, the play opens on the eve of the Boston Massacre (March 5, 1770) and closes with Joseph’s martyrdom at Bunker Hill (June 17, 1775).

The play is by Robert Blecker, a nationally recognized expert in constitutional law, criminal law, and philosophy of sport who taught constitutional history for over 40 years at New York Law School.

The cast features Craig Cartwright as Dr. Joseph Warren, Al Minor as Sam Adams, Elizabeth Officer as Betsy Adams, Joshua Koehn as John Hancock, Robert Spiker as Paul Revere, Orson Ansari-Cox as Samuel Adams, Andrew Krautheim as Will Cooper, Joseph’s apprentice, John Ramaine as Tory Governor Thomas Hutchinson, Linus Gelber as Thomas Marshall, Logan Dean as Colonel Prescott, Danielle Hudson as Dolly Hancock, Mandy Greenberg as the Boy, Seth Thompson and John Adams, and Victor Blasingame as Henry Gale.