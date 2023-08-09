Ethan Slater, Christopher Fitzgerald, and More Join Broadway Revival of Spamalot

The principal cast and creative team have been announced for the fall Broadway revival of Spamalot, set to begin performances at the St. James Theatre on October 31 head of a November 16 opening.

The production brings back several company members from the Kennedy Center’s Broadway Center Stage production, which ran at the D.C. venue earlier this earlier. Returning cast members include Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Michael Urie (Torch Song) as Sir Robin, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere, and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad. The production will also feature Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy and Tony nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants) as The Historian/Prince Herbert. The role of Sir Lancelot will be announced at a later date.

“Lovingly ripped off” from the classic comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by Idle and John Du Prez. The original production (across from the St. James at the Shubert Theatre) was directed by Mike Nichols and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, and won the 2005 Tony Award for Best Musical.

The revival production will be directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, with scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada and Haley Parcher, wig design by Tom Watson, and music direction by John Bell.