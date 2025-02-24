Ellen Harvey to Join Cabaret; Bebe Neuwirth Sets Departure

Ellen Harvey will take on the role of Fraulein Schneider in Cabaret at the August Wilson Theatre.

Harvey will replace Bebe Neuwirth, who originated the role in this revival last year and will depart on March 29. Harvey will begin performances March 31 alongside country star Orville Peck and Tony winner Eva Noblezada, who will be taking over for the Emcee and Sally Bowles, respectively.

Cabaret, directed by Rebecca Frecknall, also stars Calvin Leon Smith as Clifford Bradshaw, Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as Herr Schultz, Henry Gottfried as Ernst Ludwig, and Michelle Aravena as Fritzie/Kost.

The second year cast will also include returning cast members Gabi Campo as Frenchie, Colin Cunliffe as Hans, Marty Lauter as Victor, David Merino as Lulu, Julian Ramos as Bobby, MiMi Scardulla as Texas, and Paige Smallwood as Rosie. They will be joined by Jada Simone Clark as Helga and Price Waldman as Herman/Max. Swings are Maya Bowles, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.

The Prologue Company, who welcome audiences to the club, will be made up of returning dancers Sun Kim, Deja McNair-Kyles, and swing Ida Saki. Musicians are Brian Russell Carey (piano & bass), Francesca Dawis (violin), Keiji Ishiguri (dedicated substitute), Déa Thatcher (accordion), and Michael Winograd (clarinet).

Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, Cabaret has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff. This production features club, scenic, and costume design by Tony winner Tom Scutt, choreography by Julia Cheng, music direction by Meghann Zervoulis Bate, lighting by Isabella Byrd, and sound by Nick Lidster.