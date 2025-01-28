Elizabeth Gillies and Milo Manheim to Star in Little Shop of Horrors

Little Shop of Horrors, currently in its sixth year at the Westside Theatre, has announced that its next Audrey and Seymour will be Elizabeth Gillies (13: The Musical, Victorious, Dynasty), in her first return to the New York stage in over 16 years, and Milo Manheim (Zombies, Deaf West’s American Idiot, School Spirits), making his New York musical debut. Also joining the cast is Jeremy Kushnier (Footloose, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Dr. Orin Scrivello. The three start performances on Tuesday, February 25.

Current stars, three-time Tony Award nominee Sherie Rene Scott (The Last Five Years, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) and Nicholas Christopher (Jelly’s Last Jam, Sweeney Todd) will play their final performances as Audrey and Seymour, respectively, on Sunday, February 23. They are currently joined in the cast by Reg Rogers (Merrily We Roll Along) as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Daria Pilar Redus as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Camryn Hampton, Michael Iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Melissa Victor, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, Jonothon Lyons, Christine Wanda, and Savannah Lee Birdsong. Teddy Yudain covers the role of Dr. Orin Scrivello through February 23.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), Little Shop of Horrors is about Seymour, a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening), this production features scenic design by Julian Crouch, lighting design by Bradley King, costume design by Tom Broecker, sound design by Jessica Paz, puppet design by Nicholas Mahon, and hair and makeup design by Tommy Kurzman. Original puppet design is by Martin P. Robinson, puppets are by Monkey Boys Productions, and Grammy nominee Will Van Dyke serves as music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger.