Elizabeth A. Davis, Dan Amboyer to Lead Maybe Tomorrow Off-Broadway

Casting has been revealed for the off-Broadway premiere of Maybe Tomorrow, which will play the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatre from March 15 through April 6. Tony nominee Elizabeth A. Davis and Younger star Dan Amboyer will lead the production, presented by Abingdon Theatre Company.

Max Mondi’s play explores what it means to get stuck in the present. It follows Gail and Ben, and their nearly 10-year relationship which appears to be thriving: a new job, a new city, and a baby boy on the way. But as the challenges of reality come to light, they must navigate the complexities of a relationship tested by time. Abingdon Theatre Company artistic director Chad Austin will helm the production.

Maybe Tomorrow will feature lighting design by Dawn Chiang, scenic design by Josafath Reynoso, costume design by Siena Zoë Allen, sound design by Evdoxia Ragkou, production stage management by Allison Hohman, and casting by Karie Koppel at Koppel Casting.