Elijah Jones, Jay O. Sanders, Dakin Matthews to Star in Henry IV at Theatre for a New Audience

The production will use Matthews’s four-hour cut of the two-part historical drama.

Theatre for a New Audience has announced casting for Eric Tucker’s revival of Shakespeare’s Henry IV, using the three-act adaptation by Dakin Matthews.

With a running time of nearly four hours, Matthews condenses the two-part historical drama into a single evening. Produced in 1974 at the Goodman Theatre, it was notably used in a 2003 revival at Lincoln Center Theater, which starred Kevin Kline.

Leading the company are Elijah Jones as Prince Hal, alongside Jay O. Sanders as Falstaff, adaptor Matthews as King Henry IV, James Udom as Hotspur, Cara Ricketts as Lady Percy, Sandra Shipley as Mistress Quickly, William Bednar, Jordan Bellow, Steven Epp, Nigel Gore, Slate Holmgren, PJ Ju, John Keating, Owen Laheen, Michael Rogers, and Elan Zafir. Most actors will play multiple roles.

The creative team includes Jimmy Stubbs (scenic designer), AC Gottlieb and Catherine Zuber (costume designers), Catherine Zuber (Co-Costume Designer), Nicole E. Lang (lighting designer), Jane Shaw (sound designer and composer), Tom Watson (hair and wigs), Jacob Grigolia-Rosenbaum (fight director/intimacy coordination), Andrew Wade (coice director), and Jonathan Kalb (dramaturg).

Henry IV runs January 26-March 2 at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center.