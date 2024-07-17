Edie Falco to Join the Cast of Marin Ireland’s Pre-Existing Condition

The play has been extended to August 17 upstairs at the Connelly Theater.

Edie Falco will join the cast of Marin Ireland’s Pre-Existing Condition, which is currently playing at the 60-seat upstairs space at the Connelly Theater. The play, which was originally scheduled to close on August 3, has been extended to August 17. Falco will join as “A” on August 6 and will play the remainder of the scheduled run.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to be a part of something that moved me so much as a spectator,” said Falco in a press statement, “It involves an intimacy and vulnerability that I’ve sorely missed in the theater.”

According to an official description, “Pre-Existing Condition is a play exploring the challenges, shared community, and everyday indignities of learning to move forward after a life-altering, harmful relationship.”

The central role of “A” has rotated throughout the production and is currently played by Tony Award winner Deirdre O’Connell (Dana H.). Tavi Gevinson (American Horror Story) will play the role from July 24-August 3. Previously, the role was played by Emmy Award® winner Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), Julia Chan (Uncle Vanya) and Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia (In the Next Room). Dizzia also directs.

The cast also includes Sarah Steele (The Good Fight), Dael Orlandersmith (Pulitzer Prize Finalist, Yellowman), Greg Keller (Alliance); with Raquel Chavez (Uncle Vanya) and Gregory Connors (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window) as understudies.

Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane) serves as creative consultant on the production. In addition to Ms. Kauffman, the creative team includes Louisa Thompson (A Simulacrum), set designer; Tony Award nominee Enver Chakartash (Stereophonic), costume designer; Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd (Enemy of the People, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), lighting designer; and Tony Award nominee Palmer Hefferan (The Skin of Our Teeth), sound designer. Ashley-Rose Galligan is the production stage manager.