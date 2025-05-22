It will run May 30-September 20 at the Ruby Theatre.

Brass Jar Productions announced that the Drunk Shakespeare Society will present a limited 16-week run of Drunk Romeo & Juliet, an inebriated take on the classic love story, written and directed by Lori Wolter Hudson. It will run May 30-September 20 at the Ruby Theatre.

At each performance, one actor downs five shots of whiskey and leads the cast into the story. The cast features the newest members of the Drunk Shakespeare Society: Samuel Adams, Gracie Lee Brown, Ryan Farnsworth, Morgan Haney, Craig Jackson, Sarah Ann Leahy, Travis Raeburn, Ali Regan, Brandon Salerno, and Sky Young.

Drunk Shakespeare was originally created by Scott Griffin, David Hudson, Lori Wolter Hudson, and Beth Gardiner.