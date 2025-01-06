Drag Race UK and Theater Star The Vivienne Dies at 32

James Lee Williams, also known as The Vivienne, has died at the age of 32.

Williams appeared on stages across the United Kingdom, most recently playing the Childcatcher in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang on tour, a role they were due to reprise in 2025. They previously appeared as the Wicked Witch of the West in a tour of The Wizard of Oz.

The Vivienne was crowned the first ever winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019 and subsequently appeared in the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. In 2023, The Vivienne was a finalist in the UK series of Dancing on Ice, finishing in third place.

The news was confirmed by publicist Simon Jones on social media, with the statement below: “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams—The Vivienne—has passed this weekend. James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career. We will not be releasing any further details.”

Tributes came in from across the world, with Drag Race sharing: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of The Vivienne. Her talent, humor, and dedication to the art of drag was an inspiration. She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will live on as a beacon of creativity and authenticity—she embodied what it means to be a true champion. Our hearts go out to her family and fans during this difficult time.”