Signature Theatre announced the cast and creative team for its new production of Fiddler on the Roof directed by Joe Calarco (Signature’s Jesus Christ Superstar, Gypsy) in the round. Performances are November 4-January 25, 2026, in Signature’s MAX Theatre.

Based on the stories by Sholem Aleichem, the musical features a book by Joseph Stein (Zorba), music by Jerry Bock (She Loves Me), and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick (She Loves Me). Douglas Sills (HBO’s The Gilded Age, The Scarlet Pimpernel) stars as Tevye, a poor Jewish milkman.

The cast also includes Amie Bermowitz (Ruthless! The Musical) as Golde, Christopher Bloch as Rabbi, Lily Burka as Hodel, Sarah Corey as Shaindel/Fruma-Sarah, Joseph Fierberg as Mordcha, Mia Goodman as Shprintze, Jake Loewenthal as Motel, Allison Mintz as Bielke, Stephen Russell Murray as Mendel, Rosie Jo Neddy (National Yiddish Theatre’s Fiddler on the Roof) as Chava, Ariel Neydavoud (The Visitor) as Perchik, Beatrice Owens (Paper Mill Playhouse’s Fiddler on the Roof) as Tzeitel, Reagan Pender as Avram, Jeremy Radin as Lazar Wolf, Susan Rome as Yente/Grandma Tzeitel, Alex Stone as Fyedka, Hank von Kolnitz as Sasha, and Davis Wood as Constable. Audrey Baker, John Gurdían, Stephen C. Kallas, and Kayla Marks are understudies.

The creative team includes choreographer Sarah Parker, music director Jon Kalbfleisch, scenic designer Misha Kachman, costume designer Ivania Stack, lighting designer Tyler Micoleau, sound designer Eric Norris, wig designer, fight choreographer Casey Kaleba, and dramaturgs Jen Jacobs and Dani Stoller.