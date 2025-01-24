Disney's Hercules Sets Full Cast for West End Premiere

Complete casting has now been announced for the West End premiere of Disney’s Hercules, opening at Theatre Royal Drury Lane this summer.

Based on Disney’s 1997 animated classic Hercules, the musical follows the Greek hero as he battles to claim his birthright and strength, while pitted against the villainous Hades. It features music by Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast), lyrics by David Zippel (Mulan), and a new book by Robert Horn (Shucked) and Kwame Kwei-Armah (The Visitor). Numbers in the show include “Go the Distance”, “Zero to Hero” and “I Won’t Say (I’m In Love)”.

The production is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw (Disney’s Aladdin), who also helmed the European premiere in Hamburg, with Tanisha Scott as co-choreographer.

As previously revealed, Grammy nominee Luke Brady (pictured above) is set to take on the title role. He’ll star alongside original Hamburg star Mae Ann Jorolan as Meg, Trevor Dion Nicholas as Phil, Stephen Carlile as Hades, Craig Gallivan, Lee Zarrett, Candace Furbert as Thalia, Sharlene Hector as Clio, Brianna Ogunbawo as Melpomene, Malinda Parris as Calliope, and Robyn Rose-Li as Terpsichore, with Kamilla Fernandes as Standby Muse.

The company comprises Rhianne Alleyne, Lana Antoniou, Daisy Barnett, Felipe Bejarano, Sarah Benbelaid, Joel Benjamin, Jack Butcher, Nicole Carlisle, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Jemal Felix, Marie Finlayson, Ryesha Higgs, Cruz-Troy Hunter, Travis Kerry, Stefan Lagoulis, Jason Leigh Winter, Jordan Livesey, Harriet Millier, Ellie Mitchell, Saffi Needham, Ingrid Olivia, Matt Overfield, Patrick Robinson, Ope Sowande, and Rhys West.

Hercules has set and additional video design by Dane Laffrey, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Adam Fisher, and costume design by Gregg Barnes and Sky Switser. The production team also includes video designer George Reeve, special effects designer Jeremy Chernick, dance arranger David Chase, hairstyles and wigs designer Mia M. Neal, and makeup designer Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche.

A stage version has been gradually worked on for many years, with premiere productions directed by Lear deBessonet at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park and at the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey.