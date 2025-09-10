Dick Van Dyke 100th Birthday Documentary Coming to Cinemas in December

The film features classic clips and interviews with Chita Rivera, Mary Tyler Moore, and much others.

The new film event Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration will be presented in cinemas world wide December 13 and 14.

Directed by Steve Boettcher and Michael Trinklein, the film weaves together classic clips from The Dick Van Dyke Show, Mary Poppins, Bye Bye Birdie, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Diagnosis Murder, with three decades of archival interviews featuring late costars Mary Tyler Moore, Carl Reiner, Rose Marie, Morey Amsterdam, Betty White, and Tim Conway.

In addition, there are newly filmed interviews with Chita Rivera (recorded prior to her death), Michele Lee, and Derek Hough, among others.

The documentary will also feature newly recorded commentary with Van Dyke himself, who shares behind-the-scenes stories and more.