They will each guest-star for limited runs in the musical exploration of short stories by Simon Rich, with a score performed by the Bengsons.

The full roster of guest stars has been revealed for All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, bringing the songs of music group the Magnetic Fields to Broadway this winter beginning December 11 at the Hudson Theatre.

The musical exploration of short stories by Simon Rich is set to the music of the late-century American band, including selections from their acclaimed album 69 Love Songs. Alex Timbers will direct and the Bengsons will perform the score by Stephen Merritt onstage.

As previously announced, the show will open with John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, and a rotation of other stars including Renée Elise Goldsberry (December 11-30), Chloe Fineman (January 2-12, 2025), and Richard Kind.

Newly announced are Lin-Manuel Miranda (January 14-February 16, 2025), Aidy Bryant (January 14-February 2, 2025), Andrew Rannells (January 14-26, 2025). Sam Richardson (January 14-February 2, 2025), Jimmy Fallon (January 28-February 2, 2025), David Cross (February 4-9, 2025), Tim Meadows (February 4-16, 2025), and Hank Azaria (February 11-16, 2025).

All In: Comedy About Love delves into hilarious stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage, and more. The show marks Timbers’s fourth collaboration with Mulaney, previously directing his comedy specials Kid Gorgeous, Baby J, and his Broadway show Oh, Hello.

All In is produced on Broadway by Seaview and Lorne Michaels with New Yorker Studios. Micah Frank and Caroline Maroney will produce on behalf of Broadway Video. General Management is by Wagner Johnson Productions, and casting is by Taylor Williams, CSA.