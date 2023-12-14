David Cromer, Tasha Lawrence, and More Join Cast of The Animal Kingdom

Lily McInerny, Uly Schlesinger, and Calvin Leon Smith also join the cast for the US premiere at the Connelly Theater Upstairs.

The Animal Kingdom, a new play by British playwright Ruby Thomas in her American debut, will make its US premiere at the Connelly Theater Upstairs January 25-February 10. Each performance has a capacity of 50 people.

The play is produced and directed by Jack Serio (This Beautiful Future) and this production reunites Serio with Tony-winning actor and director David Cromer (The Waverly Gallery, Our Town) following their collaboration on the intimate staging of Uncle Vanya in a private loft this summer. In addition to Cromer, the cast for The Animal Kingdom includes Tasha Lawrence (A Doll’s House, The Whale), Lily McInerny (Camp Siegfried), Uly Schlesinger (This Beautiful Future), and Obie winner Calvin Leon Smith (Fat Ham).

In The Animal Kingdom, Sam’s family doesn’t understand him or themselves. Trapped in a stuffy inpatient clinic undergoing family therapy, they must find new ways to communicate with each other.

The creative team includes Wilson Chin (scenic design), Ricky Reynoso (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), and Christopher Darbassie (sound design).