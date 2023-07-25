Dates Announced for the 2023 Christmas Spectacular

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC, will return to Radio City Music Hall for its annual holiday production from November 17-January 1, 2024. This year’s iteration show will feature “Dance of the Frost Fairies,” a reimagined scene from the 2022 production, which features the Rockettes as fantastical winged fairies, performing alongside fairy-drones that dance above the audience.

The Christmas Spectacular first opened at Radio City in 1933 and has played to over 70 million people from around the world. The 90-minute show features nine numbers starring the iconic Radio City Rockettes. Founded in 1925, the Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America.

In addition to the Christmas Spectacular, the Rockettes perform annually in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting. Most recently, the Rockettes were featured in the Hallmark movie A Holiday Spectacular and performed with Mariah Carey in her holiday special filmed at Madison Square Garden, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!

Tickets to the 2023 Christmas Spectacular are now on sale.