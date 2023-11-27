Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Patina Miller, Jessica Vosk Join Hazbin Hotel

Prime Video announced the premiere date and guest stars for Hazbin Hotel, a new adult animated musical comedy. Episodes will be available to stream on Prime Video beginning January 19, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Guest stars include Darren Criss (Glee) as Saint Peter, Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) as Lucifer Morningstar, Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent) as Carmilla Carmine, Patina Miller (Into the Woods) as Sera, and Jessica Vosk (Wicked) as Lute. They join previously announced main cast members Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Alex Brightman, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Christian Borle, and Joel Perez. The series will feature original music and lyrics from Sam Haft and Emmy-nominated Andrew Underberg (The J Team).

Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her animated pilot released on YouTube in 2019 and follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she attempts to rehabilitate demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be “checking out” into Heaven. Watch a preview of the song “Happy Day in Hell,” sung by Erika Henningsen, below.

Pre-order packages are available at HazbinHotel.com that include early access to the first two episodes, merchandise, and a virtual Q&A with Medrano and cast members.