Daniel Radcliffe Wins First Tony Award

Daniel Radcliffe is now a Tony Award winner for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical.

He won this evening for his portrayal of Charley Kringas in the revival of the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical Merrily We Roll Along. He stars alongside Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez, also both Tony-nominated. TheaterMania’s David Gordon wrote, “Radcliffe’s Charley is adorably filled with nervous energy, and he continues to blow the roof off the joint with ‘Franklin Shepard, Inc.’”

The actor known for playing Harry Potter has been on Broadway five times, but this is his first nomination. He made his Broadway debut in 2008 in Equus and was also in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Cripple of Inishmaan, and The Lifespan of a Fact.

Merrily We Roll Along is running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre through July 7.