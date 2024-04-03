Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez to Announce Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations

The Merrily We Roll Along stars will reveal the nominees on April 23.

Merrily We Roll Along stars Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez will announce the 2024 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations on Tuesday, April 23 at 3:30pm. The event will take place at the Museum of Broadway and will be live-streamed.

Groff and Mendez won 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards for their performances in the New York Theatre Workshop run of Merrily We Roll Along, Radcliffe was nominated for his work, as well.

The eligibility cut-off date for nominators to attend a show in the 2023-24 season is Friday, April 19. The winners of the 2024 Outer Critics Circle Awards will be announced on Monday, May 13, followed by an awards ceremony held on Thursday, May 23.

The OCC continues with its newly reconstructed categories for a second season, which have removed gender specifications from the acting honors.