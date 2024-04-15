Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack to Star in Just Another Day

Eric Krebs Theatrical Management will present the off-Broadway premiere of Just Another Day by Dan Lauria. The show will run May 3-June 30 at Theater555.

In the play, a comedy writer and a sophisticated poet in their 70s meet daily on a park bench to exchange wits and barbs and wax nostalgic about old movies, all the while trying to figure out how they know, and love, each other, at least for that day.

Directed by Eric Krebs, the two-hander stars Lauria (The Wonder Years) and Patty McCormack (The Bad Seed). Between them, Lauria and McCormack have over 100 years of live theatrical experience, as well as over 150 television shows and films.

The creative team includes lighting designer Joan Racho-Jensen and costume designer Bettina Bierly.