Damon Daunno and Taylor Iman Jones Will Lead The Lonely Few off-Broadway

MCC Theater has announced casting for the New York premiere of The Lonely Few, a new rock musical with music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak (A Crossing, Galileo), a book by Rachel Bonds (Jonah, Sundown), and direction by Trip Cullman (Choir Boy, Significant Other) and Ellenore Scott (Titanique). The Lonely Few will run from April 26-June 2 at MCC Theater’s Newman Mills Theater. The official opening night is May 20.

The cast of The Lonely Few will include Tony nominee Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!), Taylor Iman Jones (Six), Peter Mark Kendall (A Bright New Boise), Tony winner Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill), Helen J. Shen (Teeth), and Thomas Silcott (Becky Nurse of Salem).

The creative team features scenic designer Sibyl Wickersheimer, costume designer Samantha C. Jones, lighting designer Adam Honoré, and sound designer Jonathan Dean and Mike Tracey. Orchestrations are by Zoe Sarnak and Bryan Perri and arrangements are by Sarnak. Perri is the music supervisor, Myrna Conn is the music director, and Tomoko Akaboshi is the music coordinator. Keyboard programming is by Randy Cohen Keyboards and guitar programming is by Dillon Kondor.

Originally commissioned and produced by Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, the rock musical is about Lila and her band, the Lonely Few, who have a standing gig at Paul’s Juke Joint in their small Kentucky town. When an established musician, Amy, gives them a chance to join her on tour, they take it, and a romance begins between Lila and Amy on the road.