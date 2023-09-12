Corey Stoll, Natalie Gold Join Sarah Paulson in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate on Broadway

Lila Neugebauer will direct the dark comedy at the Helen Hayes Theatre.

Corey Stoll (Billions) and Natalie Gold (Succession) will join Sarah Paulson on Broadway this winter in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate, directed by Lila Neugebauer.

The Second Stage Theater production will begin previews Tuesday, November 28 at the Helen Hayes Theater, with opening night scheduled for December 18. Also joining the company is Alyssa Emily Marvin. Full cast for the Broadway mounting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Appropriate is set to feature scenic design by dots, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jane Cox, and sound design by Will Pickens and Bray Poor.

The dark comedy, about a family that discovers violent imagery amongst their dead father’s possessions, had its New York premiere in 2014 as part of Jacobs-Jenkins’ playwriting residency at Signature Theatre. Directed by Liesl Tommy, that version starred Johanna Day, Mike Faist, Patch Darragh, Maddie Corman, and Michael Laurence.