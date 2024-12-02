Corbin Bleu and Stephanie Styles Will Headline an Industry Reading of Get Happy

Corbin Bleu (Kiss Me, Kate, High School Musical) and Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me, Kate, Ragtime) will headline a private, invitation-only industry reading of the Broadway-bound musical comedy Get Happy on January 17 in New York City.

Get Happy premiered under the title Summer Stock in 2023 at Connecticut’s Goodspeed Musicals. Based on the 1950 MGM movie Summer Stock, with new characters, plotting, and settings for musical numbers, Get Happy features book and additional lyrics by four-time Emmy Award winner Cheri Steinkellner (Cheers, Sister Act the Musical), musical supervision and orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman (The Producers), and direction and choreography by Donna Feore (Something Rotten! at the Stratford Festival). The musical about putting on a musical includes many of the film’s famous songs, including “You, Wonderful You,” “Dig for Your Dinner,” “Happy Harvest,” “Get Happy,” while incorporating other classic songs such as “Happy Days Are Here Again,” “Accentuate the Positive,” “Always,” and “It Had to Be You.”

Bleu and Styles will play the roles of Joe Ross and Jane Falbury, originally played onscreen by Gene Kelly and Judy Garland. The reading will also feature Stephen Lee Anderson (Bright Star) as Lt. Henry ‘Pop’ Falbury, Gilbert L. Bailey II (Beetlejuice) as Phil, Tony Award nominee Veanne Cox (Company) as Margaret Wingate, Zoe Jensen (The Heart of Rock and Roll) as Gloria Falbury, Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen) as Orville Wingate, and Tony Award nominee Douglas Sills (The Scarlet Pimpernel) as Montgomery Leach, with Nicholas Cunha, Francesca Mancuso, Corinne Munsch, Kaylee Olson, Aaron Patterson, Jack Sippel, and Cayel Tregeagle.

Additional cast members and a Broadway production timeline will be announced in the coming weeks.