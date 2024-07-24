Complete Casting Announced for James Ijames’s Good Bones at the Public Theater

Full casting has been announced for the Public Theater production of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames’s Good Bones. Ijames will collaborate once again with Fat Ham director Saheem Ali for the New York premiere of the work, which will play the off-Broadway venue’s Martinson Hall September 19-October 13. An official opening night is set for October 1.

The cast will include Mamoudou Athie as Travis, Khris Davis as Earl, Téa Guarino as Carmen, and Susan Kelechi Watson as Aisha. The play explores gentrification and the growing price of the American dream as Aisha and her husband, Travis, buy and renovate a charming old house in the blighted neighborhood she grew up in. When Aisha’s purely professional relationship with her contractor, Earl, gives way to heated debate, she’s forced to reckon with the choices she’s made to get ahead. Good Bones made its initial premiere last spring at Washington, DC’s Studio Theatre.

The production will include scenic design by Maruti Evans, costume design by Oana Botez, lighting design by Barbara Samuels, sound design by Fan Zhang, hair and wig design by Krystal Balleza, and prop management by Claire M. Kavanah. Jack Phillips Moore will serve as the production’s dramaturg, Norman Anthony Small will serve as the production stage manager, and Giselle Andrea Raphaela will be the stage manager.