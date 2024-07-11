Comedian Pete Davidson to Headline Rochester Fringe Festival

The Rochester Fringe is the largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival in New York State.

Comedian Pete Davidson will headline the Rochester Fringe Festival, performing a comedy show on Friday, September 13 at the Eastman Theatre’s Kodak Hall.

Rochester’s not-for-profit Fringe has become one of the largest and most successful fringe festivals in the nation, the largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival in New York State, and one of the region’s most anticipated festivals each year.

Writer/producer/comedian Davidson is best known for appearing on Saturday Night Live from 2014-2022. His work also includes the Peacock series Bupkis, the film The King of Staten Island, and Bodies Bodies Bodies, among other films.

The full lineup for the 13th annual Rochester Fringe will be announced on July 23.