Comedian Jeff Ross Announces Summer Tour of Take a Banana for the Ride

He will play Hard Rock venues in eight cities before heading to New York for a limited Broadway run.

Emmy-nominated comedian Jeff Ross (GROAT (Greatest Roast of All Time): Tom Brady), internationally known as “The Roastmaster General” for his three decades of celebrity roasts, has announced his new solo show Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride, which will head to Broadway following an eight-city summer tour presented by Hard Rock.

Ross offers audiences insight into his life with the show about life and human resilience, named for his beloved grandfather’s travel advice.

The tour will stop at Hard Rock venues in the following cities: Bristol, Virginia, on June 27; Cincinnati on June 28; Gary, Indiana, on July 11; Rockford, Illinois, on July 12; Atlantic City, New Jersey, on July 18 and 19; Tampa, Florida, on July 24; Orlando, Florida, on July 25; and Hollywood, Florida, on July 27.

Following the Hard Rock tour, Ross will make his Broadway debut when the show heads to New York for a limited engagement, at a theater to be announced.