Comedian Hannah Gadsby’s Latest, Woof!, to Have New York Premiere This Fall

Gadsby brings the show to Abrons Arts Center following a run at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Comedian Hannah Gadsby will return to New York with their latest standup show, titled Woof!

Woof! will play a four-week engagement at Abrons Arts Center, September 27-October 20. Opening night is set for October 6.

Directed by Jenney Shamash and produced by Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia, Gadsby’s latest set follows their international hit Nanette, as well as Douglas and Body of Work.

The show has been seen in Gadsby’s native Australia, and will have presentations at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival (August 18-25) and across the United States before coming to New York.