Come From Away and Phantom to Be Part of New North Shore Music Theatre Season

Bill Hanney’s North Shore Music Theatre announced the five shows that will be part of its 2026 season: On Your Feet! (June 3-14), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (July 8-19), Rock of Ages (August 12-23), Come From Away (September 16-27), and Yeston & Kopit’s Phantom (October 21-November 1).

On Your Feet! is the musical inspired by the true story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, featuring their hit songs, including “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” and “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” and a book by Oscar winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman).

Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics and book by Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat retells the biblical story of Jacob, his twelve sons, and the adventures of Joseph as he journeys from Canaan to Egypt.

Set in 1987 on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip, Rock of Ages is about Drew, a boy from South Detroit, and Sherrie, a small-town girl chasing her dreams of stardom, whose path collides at the Bourbon Room. Rock of Ages is set to the music of the 1980s, including songs made popular by Bon Jovi, Journey, Foreigner, Poison, and more.

Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is a musical based on the true story of what happened in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, on September 11, 2001, when 38 planes carrying nearly 7,000 passengers were unexpectedly diverted there.

Phantom by Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit reimagines Gaston Leroux’s classic tale The Phantom of the Opera. Set beneath the Paris Opera House, the musical follows Erik, a tormented musical genius who lives in the catacombs, and Christine, a young singer with an extraordinary voice.