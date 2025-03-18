The Oh, Mary! stars will reveal the list on Friday, April 25.

Oh, Mary! stars Cole Escola and Conrad Ricamora will announce the 2025 Outer Critics Circle (OCC) Award nominations on Friday, April 25 at 11am ET at the Museum of Broadway. The announcement will also be live-streamed.

Escola is a two-time OCC Award winner, having taken home the John Gassner Award for New American Play and the Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Play award last year for Oh, Mary! In addition, Ricamora was OCC Award-nominated for his performance in the comedy.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Outer Critics Circle, a group comprising critics and journalists from print and digital publications across the country. In the initial year of the awards, recipients included performers Sheila Guyse (Lost in the Stars) and Daniel Reed (Come Back, Little Sheba), T.S. Elliot’s The Cocktail Party and Gian Carlo Menotti’s The Consul.

To mark the milestone occasion, the OCC will celebrate with a cocktail reception at the West Bank Café on Monday, April 28 to honor its members, this year’s nominees, past winners,and the New York theater industry. Winners will be announced on Monday, May 12, followed by a presentation ceremony on Thursday, May 22.

David Gordon, editor-in-chief of TheaterMania, is president of the Outer Critics Circle.