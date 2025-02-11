Cleveland Play House Will Present Rajiv Joseph's King James

Cleveland Play House will present native Cleveland playwright Rajiv Joseph’s play King James in the Outcalt Theatre from March 1–23 as a co-production with City Theatre Company in Pittsburgh.

The play focuses on Clevelanders Shawn and Matt, who connect over their basketball fandom. To them, LeBron James is the king or “King James” is a god. Set in a bar in Cleveland Heights, King James spans LeBron’s rookie season to the 2016 NBA Championship.

Directed by City Theatre Company’s co-artistic director Monteze Freeland, the cast includes Robert Hunter as Shawn and Michael Patrick-Trimm as Matt. Understudies are Bradford Eason for Shawn and Nicholas Chokan for Matt.