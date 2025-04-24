Claybourne Elder Announced for Memorial Day Weekend Concert at the Cape Playhouse

Claybourne Elder (The Gilded Age, Company) will return to the Cape Playhouse for three performances only, May 24-25, in If the Stars Were Mine, a concert that is part cabaret and part stand-up. Elder will be accompanied by music director Rodney Busy.

The Cape Playhouse will then launch its summer season with Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, running June 4-21. Written by Alan Janes and directed by Meredith McDonough, Buddy is the story of Buddy Holly’s meteoric rise to fame, from the moment in 1957 when “That’ll Be the Day” hit the airwaves until his tragic death less than two years later.

The cast includes Christopher Alvarado as Richie Valens, David Bonanno (The Light in the Piazza) as Hipockets Duncan, Legna Cedillo as Maria Elena, Andy Christopher as Buddy Holly, Matt Cusack (Bandstand) as Joe B. Maudlin, Gian Raffaele Diconstanzo as Tommy, Ta’Nika Gibson (Into the Woods) as Marlena, Katie Horner as Vi Petty, Jeffrey Thomas Kelly as Jerry Allison, and Isaiah Reynolds as Tyrone.

Buddy will feature sets by Lex Liang, costumes by Kathleen Geldard, lights by Kat C. Zhou, sound by Jeff Sherwood, choreography by Felicity Stiverson, and music direction by Matt Cusack.

For tickets and more information about Cape Playhouse’s complete season, click here.