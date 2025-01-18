Claire van Kampen, Composer and Tony-Nominated Playwright, Dies at 71

Van Kampen died on the 65th birthday of her husband, actor Mark Rylance.

Playwright, composer, and director Claire van Kampen has died at the age of 71.

The cause of van Kampen’s death was cancer; she passed on the 65th birthday of husband and longtime artistic collaborator, Mark Rylance.

Van Kampen was the founding director of theater music for Shakespeare’s Globe in London, and composed the scores for the Broadway productions of Boeing-Boeing, La Bête, Richard III, and Twelfth Night, in which Rylance appeared.

Van Kampen was Tony nominated for her play Farinelli and the King in 2018 and made her directorial debut with Rylance’s comedy Nice Fish. She also directed Rylance and André Holland in Othello.

The composer for more than 30 productions at Shakespeare’s Globe, van Kampen served as the arranger of Tudor music for the BBC series Wolf Hall, and shared the 2007 Sam Wanamaker Award with Rylance and designer Jenny Tiramani.

Wife of architect Christopher van Kampen and, later, Rylance, she was mother of two girls with Christopher, Nataasha van Kampen and Juliet Rylance. Nataasha died in 2012; she is survived by Mark and Juliet Rylance.