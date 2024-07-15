Theater News

Chukwudi Iwuji to Star in Pasadena Playhouse’s Cyrano de Bergerac

Rosa Salazar, Will Hochman, and Kimberly Scott also star.

Linda Buchwald
Los Angeles
Chukwudi Iwuji
Chukwudi Iwuji
(© Janie Willison)

Obie winner Chukwudi Iwuji (James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy) will star in the title role in Cyrano De Bergerac at the Pasadena Playhouse, running September 4-29.

Writen by Edmond Rostand and freely adapted by Martin Crimp, this production iws directed by Mike Donahue

Also starring in the production are Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel) as Roxane, Will Hochman (The Sound Inside) as Christian, and Kimberly Scott (Joe Turner’s Come and Gone) as Madame Ragueneau.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Afsoon Pajoufar, costume designer Carolyn Mazuca, lighting designers Josh Epstein and Edward Hansen, sound designer Veronika Vorel, and intimacy/fight choreographer Rachel Lee Flesher.

In this adaptation, the classic story of a love triangle is told through modern poetry and sizzling rhythm. Crimp’s script was first used by British director Jamie Lloyd in a West End production that starred James McAvoy.

Featured In This Story

Drama

Cyrano de Bergerac

Los Angeles

Performances begin: September 4, 2024

Buy Tickets