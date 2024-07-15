Chukwudi Iwuji to Star in Pasadena Playhouse’s Cyrano de Bergerac

Rosa Salazar, Will Hochman, and Kimberly Scott also star.

Obie winner Chukwudi Iwuji (James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy) will star in the title role in Cyrano De Bergerac at the Pasadena Playhouse, running September 4-29.

Writen by Edmond Rostand and freely adapted by Martin Crimp, this production iws directed by Mike Donahue

Also starring in the production are Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel) as Roxane, Will Hochman (The Sound Inside) as Christian, and Kimberly Scott (Joe Turner’s Come and Gone) as Madame Ragueneau.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Afsoon Pajoufar, costume designer Carolyn Mazuca, lighting designers Josh Epstein and Edward Hansen, sound designer Veronika Vorel, and intimacy/fight choreographer Rachel Lee Flesher.

In this adaptation, the classic story of a love triangle is told through modern poetry and sizzling rhythm. Crimp’s script was first used by British director Jamie Lloyd in a West End production that starred James McAvoy.