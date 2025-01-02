Chloe Fineman Makes Broadway Debut in All In: Comedy About Love

The SNL cast member will appear in the show through January 12.

SNL cast member Chloe Fineman made her Broadway debut on December 30 in Simon Rich’s All In: Comedy About Love at the Hudson Theatre. Alex Timbers directs the production.

The show features a rotating cast of superstar comedians reading humorous stories by Rich about dating and relationships.

Here is the announced company and the dates they are scheduled to appear:

John Mulaney (December 11 – January 12)

Fred Armisen (December 11 – January 12)

Richard Kind (December 11 – January 12)

Chloe Fineman (December 30 – January 12)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (January 14 – February 16)

Aidy Bryant (January 14 – February 2)

Andrew Rannells (January 14 – 26)

Nick Kroll (January 14 – February 2)

Jimmy Fallon (January 28 – February 2)

David Cross (February 4 – 9)

Annaleigh Ashford (February 4 – 16)

Tim Meadows (February 4 – 16)

Hank Azaria (February 11 – 16)

“If you’re going to have actors reading stories for a Broadway audience, this is the cast you want,” said TheaterMania critic David Gordon. Click here to read his full review.

In addition, musical duo The Bengsons (Abigail and Shaun Bengson) perform songs from The Magnetic Fields, including numbers from the popular album 69 Love Songs, live on stage.

The creative team for All In includes David Korins (scenic designer), Jake DeGroot (lighting designer), Jennifer Moeller (costume designer), Peter Hylenski (sound designer), Lucy Mackinnon (projection designer), and Kris Kukul (music director).