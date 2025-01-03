Children's Theatre Company Announces Complete Cast and Creative Team for Milo Imagines the World

The musical is based on the book by Matt de la Peña and Christian Robinson.

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) announced the complete cast and creative team for the new musical Milo Imagines the World, which will run from February 4-March 9, with an opening night on February 8, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Milo Imagines the World is a joint commission by The Rose Theater in Omaha, Nebraska, Chicago Children’s Theatre in Chicago, Illinois, and Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Based on the book by Matt de la Peña and Christian Robinson, Milo Imagines the World features a book by Terry Guest, with music and lyrics by Christian Albright and Christian Magby. The production is directed by Mikael Burke, with music direction by Sanford Moore, and choreography by Breon Arzell.

The musical brings Milo’s illustrations to life as he passes the time on a crowded subway imagining the lives of the other passengers.

The cast features Toussaint Francois Battiste (A Raisin in the Sun) as Milo, China A. Brickey as Mom/Ensemble, Antonisia (Nisi) Collins as Adrienne, John Jamison II as Debbie Downer/Ensemble, Keegan Robinson as Kevin/Ensemble, and Janely Rodriguez as Breakdancer/Ensemble. Understudies are Davon Cochran for Debbie Downer, Cortlan Gosa for Milo, Tyler Susan Jennings for Adrienne/Mom, Joshua Row for Kevin, and Boomer Xiong for Breakdancer.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Sydney Lynne, costume designer Annie Cady, lighting designer Wu Chen Khoo, sound designer Reid Rejsa, and orchestrator Victor Zupanc.