Chicago Celebrates 28th Anniversary and 11,000 Performances on Broadway

The show will celebrate with a special cake onstage at the Ambassador Theatre.

Chicago, the longest running musical currently playing on Broadway, has reached another milestone. Today, November 14, the Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award-winning musical celebrates its 28th anniversary and 11,000 performance on Broadway.

Tonight at 9:15, there will be a special cake and celebration onstage at the Ambassador Theatre to commemorate the milestone.

Chicago has played in over 525 cities in 38 countries including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Japan, Brazil, Sweden, Argentina, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Italy, Denmark, Holland, Spain, France, and South Korea, and has been seen by more than 34 million people worldwide. Currently, there is a Spanish language production touring in Spain, English language productions touring China, Eastern Europe, and the UK, and French language productions to play Montreal, Quebec City, Gatineau, and Paris in 2025.

The US tour will continue through June 2025, with stops in Birmingham, St. Louis, San Francisco, New Orleans, and more through June 2025. Click here for a complete list of tour stops.

Through November 24, Chicago is offering a ticket offer of buy one full price ticket, and get a second ticket for $28, in honor of the 28th anniversary.

Directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival.

The current cast of Chicago features Dylis Croman as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Natasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, David Bushman, Jeff Gorti, Chelsea James, Jaquez, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Mikayla Renfrow, Rachel Schur, and Michael Scirrotto.