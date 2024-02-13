Charles Busch’s Ibsen’s Ghost Announces Cast

Primary Stages and 59E59 Theaters, in association with George Street Playhouse, and by special arrangement with Daryl Roth and Ted Snowdon in association with Jamie deRoy, announce the cast for Ibsen’s Ghost: An Irresponsible Biographical Fantasy, a new play written by and starring Charles Busch (The Confession of Lily Dare) and directed by Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare). Ibsen’s Ghost will run March 2-April 14 at 59E59’s Theater A. Primary Stages is the resident off-Broadway theater company at 59E59 Theaters.

The cast of Ibsen’s Ghost includes Busch as Suzannah Ibsen, Thomas Gibson (Dharma & Greg) as Wolf, Jen Cody (Shrek the Musical) as Gerda, Christopher Borg (The Confession of Lily Dare) as George Elstad/the Rat Wife, Tony Award winner Judy Kaye (The Phantom of the Opera) as Magdalene Thoresen, and Jennifer Van Dyck (Hedda Gabler) as Hanna Solberg. Kate Hampton will serve as the standby for Susannah Ibsen.

The production will feature set design by Shoko Kambara, costume design by Gregory Gale, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff and Ien De Nio, and wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik.

Ibsen’s Ghost is about a wife trying to preserve her husband’s legacy by any means necessary. Shortly after the death of legendary Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen, his widow Suzannah receives word that her husband’s former protégée is in town peddling a libelous diary exposing the playwright’s misdeeds.