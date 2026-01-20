Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live Sets New York City Debut in Times Square

The dance revue will occupy the former Copacabana on 47th Street.

Channing Tatum’s hit dance revue Magic Mike Live will open a new flagship production in New York City beginning October 8, in a custom-built venue occupying the former Copacabana at 268 W. 47th Street.

The show is described as a “next-level, 360-degree live experience inspired by the hit films. The audience is in the middle of it all as the cast performs onstage, overhead, and throughout the room, blurring the line between the stage and the audience…It’s made for the ultimate girls’ night out, big celebrations, or a date night that keeps the party going long after the music ends.”

The cast is led by Sebastian Melo Taivera as Mike, with an ensemble that includes Charles Bartley, Kayla Brenda, Nate Bryan, Daniel Blessing, John Carlos Cabrera, Jayson Collantes, Shane Davis, Alexandre Deakin, Sebastian Gonzalez, Jhan Mena, Casey Sheehan, Ellena Takos, Marcus Vrondas, and Josh Williams.

Tatum cocreated Magic Mike Live with writer Reid Caroliin and codirets with choreographer Alison Faulk.

It has production design by Rachel O’Toole, sets by Rob Bissinger and Anita La Scala, costumes by Marina Toybina, aerial choreography by Dreya Weber, lighting by Philip Gladwell, sound by Nick Kourtides, choreography and associate direction by Luke Broadlick, and music by Jack Rayer.

The bespoke venue will also house a restaurant and bar called Greenlight that will be open to the general public, as well as a bar with a menu curated by Tatum himself.

Of the London production, which is still running, the critic for our sibling site WhatsOnStage said, “If you’re hoping to watch a bunch of ridiculously honed and toned young guys dance their tight little butts off, you’re in luck.”