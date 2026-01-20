TheaterMania Logo white orange
Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live Sets New York City Debut in Times Square

The dance revue will occupy the former Copacabana on 47th Street.

David Gordon

| New York City |

January 20, 2026

2026 01 20 Magic Mike Live Press Announcement 18
One of the Magic Mike Live cast members performing at a press conference
(© Tricia Baron)

Channing Tatum’s hit dance revue Magic Mike Live will open a new flagship production in New York City beginning October 8, in a custom-built venue occupying the former Copacabana at 268 W. 47th Street.

2026 01 20 Magic Mike Live Press Announcement 39
Channing Tatum
(© Tricia Baron)

The show is described as a “next-level, 360-degree live experience inspired by the hit films. The audience is in the middle of it all as the cast performs onstage, overhead, and throughout the room, blurring the line between the stage and the audience…It’s made for the ultimate girls’ night out, big celebrations, or a date night that keeps the party going long after the music ends.”

2026 01 20 Magic Mike Live Press Announcement 19
A Magic Mike Live cast member
(© Tricia Baron)

The cast is led by Sebastian Melo Taivera as Mike, with an ensemble that includes Charles Bartley, Kayla Brenda, Nate Bryan, Daniel Blessing, John Carlos Cabrera, Jayson Collantes, Shane Davis, Alexandre Deakin, Sebastian Gonzalez, Jhan Mena, Casey Sheehan, Ellena Takos, Marcus Vrondas, and Josh Williams.

2026 01 20 Magic Mike Live Press Announcement 6
The cast of Magic Mike Live
(© Tricia Baron)

Tatum cocreated Magic Mike Live with writer Reid Caroliin and codirets with choreographer Alison Faulk.

2026 01 20 Magic Mike Live Press Announcement 4
The cast of Magic Mike Live
(© Tricia Baron)

 

It has production design by Rachel O’Toole, sets by Rob Bissinger and Anita La Scala, costumes by Marina Toybina, aerial choreography by Dreya Weber, lighting by Philip Gladwell, sound by Nick Kourtides, choreography and associate direction by Luke Broadlick, and music by Jack Rayer.

2026 01 20 Magic Mike Live Press Announcement 17
The cast of Magic Mike Live
(© Tricia Baron)

The bespoke venue will also house a restaurant and bar called Greenlight that will be open to the general public, as well as a bar with a menu curated by Tatum himself.

2026 01 20 Magic Mike Live Press Announcement 12
The cast of Magic Mike Live
(© Tricia Baron)

Of the London production, which is still running, the critic for our sibling site WhatsOnStage said, “If you’re hoping to watch a bunch of ridiculously honed and toned young guys dance their tight little butts off, you’re in luck.”

2026 01 20 Magic Mike Live Press Announcement 28
Channing Tatum and the men of Magic Mike Live
(© Tricia Baron)

