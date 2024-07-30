Casting Revealed for Romeo and Juliet at Harvard’s American Repertory Theater

Diane Paulus and Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui are directing the new production of the Shakespeare standard.

Casting has been revealed for Romeo and Juliet at Harvard’s American Repertory Theater. Diane Paulus and Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui are directing the new production of William Shakespeare’s play, which will run at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square August 31-October 6. An official opening night is set for September 5.

The cast will include Terence Archie as Lord Capulet, Jason Bowen as Prince and others, Sharon Catherine Brown as Nurse, Bradley Dean as Lord Montague and Friar John, Brandon Dial as Benvolio, Adi Dixit as Paris, Terrence Mann as Friar Laurence, Abiola Obatolu as Lady Montague and others, Rudy Pankow as Romeo, Alex Ross as Tybalt, Will Savarese as Abraham and others, Adam Shaukat as Sampson and others, Clay Singer as Mercutio, Emilia Suárez as Juliet, and Nicole Villamil as Lady Capulet.

The production will feature scenic design by Amy Rubin, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Daniel Lundberg, composing by Alexandra Dai Castaing, fight consultation by Thomas Schall, intimacy coordination by Lauren Kiele DeLeon, associate choreography by Marc Kimmelman, and hair, wig, and makeup design by J. Jared Janas. Melissa Chacón serves as production stage manager alongside assistant stage managers Dack Justiz and Em Nafz. Casting is by ARC Casting/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Jarrett Reiche.

Five Harvard undergraduate students are working on Romeo and Juliet with support from the Paul M. and Harriet L. Weissman Fellows Fund, administered by Harvard University’s Mignone Center for Career Success: Bernardo Sequeira, Michael Torto, Dree Pallimore, Liz Resner, and Teddy Tsui-Rosen.