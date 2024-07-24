Casting Announced for Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s Henry V

Casting and creative team information has been revealed for the Chicago Shakespeare Theater production of William Shakespeare’s Henry V, which will play the Courtyard Theater September 6-October 6. The company’s artistic director Edward Hall is set to direct.

Elijah Jones will make his Chicago Shakespeare debut in the role of King Henry V. He will be joined onstage by Scott Aiello as Duke of Salisbury/Williams/Nym, Donté Bonner as Duke of Exeter, Ronald L. Conner as Bardolph/Duke of Orleans, Rachel Crowl as Fluellen/Grey, Alejandra Escalante as Dauphin of France/Bishop of Ely/Nell, Sean Fortunato as King of France/Erpingham/Duke of York, Kate Fry as Duke of Westmoreland/Monsieur le Fer/Alice, Courtney Rikki Green as Katherine, Princess of France/Lad. Gregory Linington as Archbishop of Canterbury/Bates/Governor of Harfluer. Jaylon Muchison as Mountjoy/Scroop, Adam Poss as Constable of France/Cambridge, and Demetrios Troy as Pistol/Duke of Burgundy.

The creative team will include scenic and costume design by Michael Pavelka, musical direction, arrangement, and original music by Jonathan Trenchard, lighting design by Marcus Doshi, sound design by Emily Hayman, voice and dialect coaching by Scott Aiello, assistant direction by Sola Thompson, assistant lighting design by Daphne Manuela Agosin Orellana, assistant sound design by Forrest Gregor, and casting direction by Bob Mason. Danny serves as directing apprentice, and Danny Fender serves as assistant stage manager alongside production stage manager Jinni Pike. Caroline Uy serves as production assistant.