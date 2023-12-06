Cast Recording of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends Will Be Released December 8

The recording will be available as a 2-disc CD set and on digital and streaming formats.

Cameron Mackintosh and First Night Records announce the release of the cast recording Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends: A Celebration (Live at the Sondheim Theatre), which will be available as a 2-disc CD set (available in both the US and the UK) and on digital and streaming formats on Friday, December 8. The CD features a 16-page booklet with color photography and essays by Cameron Mackintosh and David Benedict. Devised and produced by Cameron Mackintosh and staged by Matthew Bourne and Maria Friedman, the star-studded gala took place at the Sondheim Theatre in London on May 3, 2022 and celebrated the life and works of composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim.

The album features Shan Ako, Christine Allado, Michael Ball, Rob Brydon, Ashley Campbell, Helena Bonham Carter, Anna-Jane Casey, Petula Clark, Rosalie Craig, Janie Dee, Judi Dench, Daniel Evans, Maria Friedman, Josefina Gabrielle, Louis Gaunt, Amy Griffiths, Haydn Gwynne, Rob Houchen, Holly-Anne Hull, Bradley Jaden, Bonnie Langford, Damian Lewis, Julia McKenzie, Ian McLarnon, Julian Ovenden, Bernadette Peters, Sian Phillips, Jon Robyns, Clive Rowe, Jenna Russell, Jeremy Secomb, Imelda Staunton, Charlie Stemp, Matthew White, Gary Wilmot, Michael D. Xavier, students from Mountview, and The Royal Academy Musical Theatre Company.

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends transferred to London’s West End at the Gielgud Theatre where it will run through January 6. The current cast is led by Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga. They are joined by Christine Allado, Clare Burt, Janie Dee, Damian Humbley, Bradley Jaden, Bonnie Langford, Gavin Lee, Jason Pennycooke, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Jac Yarrow, Marley Fenton, Beatrice Penny-Touré, Harry Apps, Bella Brown, Richard Dempsey, and Monique Young.

The album features 41 songs, including “Children Will Listen” sung by Bernadette Peters, “Send in the Clowns” sung by Judi Dench, “A Little Priest” sung by Michael Ball and Jeremy Secomb, “I’m Still Here” sung by Petula Clark, and “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” sung by Imelda Staunton.

